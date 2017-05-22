Brief case: Bidder can quote affiliate's expertise

In awarding tenders, the technical experience of a subsidiary company can be taken into account and the parent company cannot be ousted only because it has no experience on its own, the Supreme Court said while upholding the award of a Metro rail project to a Chinese government company. In this judgment, Consortium of Titagarh Firema Adler SPA vs Nagpur Metro Rail Corporation, the contract for 69 passenger cars and training of personnel was awarded to the Chinese company, though its bid was only marginally lower than that of the consortium. Therefore, it moved the Bombay High ...
