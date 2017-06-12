TRENDING ON BS
Are you ready for the BEPS effect?
Business Standard

Brief case: Bids for Metro project to start again

A weekly selection of key court orders

M J Antony 

The Supreme Court has reiterated for the second time in a month that the technical experience of subsidiary firms can be taken into account when the holding company enters competitive bidding for a project. It overruled the Gujarat High Court which had held that while a holding company may control its subsidiary companies which may have the requisite experience, the holding company cannot invoke that to bid for tenders unless it was a joint venture. In this case, CRRC Corporation vs Metro Link Express, the Chinese government-owned corporation was rejected at the first stage itself when ...

