Brief case: Concessions expire after Electricity Act

Concessions expire after Electricity Act With the introduction of the Electricity Act in 2003, all concessions granted to heavy industries before the new law must be understood to have come to an end unless they are explicitly recognised and extended, the Supreme Court stated last week while dismissing a large batch of appeals by furnace industries from Punjab in the case Waryam Steel Castings Ltd vs Punjab State Power Corporation. The businesses had contended that as they had established their units before 1995, and they had been exempted from levy by the then authorities, they ...