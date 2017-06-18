Brief case: Dead notification cannot be revived

Once a notification on anti-dumping duty expires, it cannot be automatically extended by another notification, the Supreme Court has ruled while dismissing the appeals of the central government and an Indian manufacturers’ association. In this case, anti-dumping duty was imposed on a type of rubber imported from Korea and Germany since 1996. The government was continuing with the duty after each five-year period after investigation. The last notification expired on January 1, 2014. However, the government extended the earlier notification by one year on January 23, 2014. The ...
