Brief case: Importer has 'no-fault' liability to pay

The Supreme Court has ruled that a port trust can demand demurrage and other charges from the importer even if the entity was unable to clear goods for no fault or negligence on its part. Even if the Customs authorities had detained the goods, which action was later found to be illegal, the charge must be paid. The court stated so while setting aside the judgment of the Bombay High Court in the case, Mumbai Port Trust vs Shri Lakshmi Steels. The court said neither can any shipping line involved in such an instance be burdened with the detention charge, nor the Customs department. The ...