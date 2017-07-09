Brief case: Ineligible person cannot name arbitrator

The Supreme Court last week struck a blow for independence and impartiality of arbitrators by ruling that once an arbitrator prescribed in a contract becomes ineligible to act as such, he cannot nominate another person in his place. It is a general practice in government contracts and even in some private contracts to prescribe its own managing director (MD) or a senior executive as the sole arbitrator. This has been challenged in several courts as giving undue advantage to the party which provides a works contract. There was an amendment to the Arbitration and Conciliation ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?