Brief case: Political clout in mining lease

The Supreme Court (SC) last week said a firm in Haryana had obtained a mining lease in a devious way, with apparent “influence in high places”. Though the firm was not eligible to get the lease, it created a joint venture (JV) for bidding and was successful in getting the lease for mining in Bhiwani district. But, after some time, the JV was dissolved with the partner transferring all his shares to the firm. The state's Department of Mines, which granted the licence, then cancelled it. The firm also found while it had bid Rs115 crore, the Haryana State Industrial and ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?