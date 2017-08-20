Brief case: Political clout in mining lease

The Supreme Court (SC) last week said a firm in Haryana had obtained a mining lease in a devious way, with apparent “influence in high places”. Though the firm was not eligible to get the lease, it created a joint venture (JV) for bidding and was successful in getting the lease for mining in Bhiwani district. But, after some time, the JV was dissolved with the partner transferring all his shares to the firm. The state's Department of Mines, which granted the licence, then cancelled it. The firm also found while it had bid Rs115 crore, the Haryana State Industrial and ...