Brief case: PSUs waste public money on litigation, says SC

“Public sector institutions should not enter into prolonged litigation and spend considerable sums of public money in cases which should have been adjusted by conciliatory and wise attitudes,” the Supreme Court has stated, pointing out that it has stated so several times earlier. The court made the observation in the judgment, Misra & Co vs Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), in which an application for arbitration was moved in 1986, the award was made in 1991, and the court made it the rule of the court soon after. But, DVC did not pay the due amount and went on ...