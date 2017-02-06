Brief case: Rejecting highest bid to prevent 'plunder'

The Supreme Court has stated that by rejecting the bid for a huge commercial property in Gurgaon, the Haryana Urban Development Authority acted in the interest of the public and state revenue, and the 9.5 acres in the city was “saved from being plundered.” It quashed the judgment of the Punjab and Haryana High Court which had ruled that Orchid Infrastructure Developers had a right on the land as its bid was the highest. The company had offered Rs 111.75 crore. However, later it was found that even in smaller towns like Faridabad, Punchkula and Panipat, the auction trend showed ...