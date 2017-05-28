Brief case: SC for tough steps against wilful defaulters

SC for tough steps against wilful defaulters The Supreme Court has stated that “it has become a general scenario that persons who earn money with the help of hefty loans are not making payment of dues…The time has come when they have to be dealt with sternly and with an iron hand so as to make them pay public dues”. The court lamented the situation in the case of an educational trust which took a loan of Rs 75 crore more than 10 years ago and due to non-payment the amount with interest had swelled to Rs 480 crore. In this judgment, Maharaji Educational ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?