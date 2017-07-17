Brief case: SC irked by high court's 'cryptic' order

The Supreme Court last week criticised the Bombay High Court for dismissing an arbitration appeal with a “cryptic” order when neither party was present before it. The judgment said: “The high court while dismissing the appeal did not set out even the factual controversy properly nor dealt with any of the grounds taken by the parties.” In this appeal case, Navnirman Development Consultants vs District Sports Complex, the work on the sports complex in Pune was completed in 2005, but the bill was not paid. The contractor sought arbitration and asked the state ...