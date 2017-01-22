Brief case: Test to separate cosmetics and drugs

When question arises as to whether a product sold over the counter is cosmetic or medicine for tax purposes, the issue cannot be decided under the central excise law. The question arose last week in the case of Johnson & Johnson versus CIT when the revenue authorities imposed 12.5 per cent tax on two products, ‘Shower to Shower’, a prickly heat powder, and ‘Listerine’ mouthwash. They maintained that these were not medicines, entitling lower levy. The Tax Board upheld the view, against which the company appealed to the high court. It argued they have ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?