Briefcase: Trade union can't include staff of separated firm

Trade union can't include staff of separated firm When one unit of a group of companies separates itself to form an independent firm, the trade union of the original group cannot keep the employees of the new firm on its rolls. The bye-laws of the union cannot be amended to allow erstwhile employees of the group to continue as members, even if they pay subscription fees, the Supreme Court stated in its judgment, All Escorts Employees’ Union vs State of Haryana. The Escorts group originally included Escorts Ltd, Escorts Yamaha Ltd (a joint venture), ...
