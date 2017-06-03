BSNL's satphone debut does not make sense

Public sector telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) wants to offer satellite phone services on a large scale in collaboration with Inmarsat (International Mobile Satellite Organisation), the global satphone service provider. The Inmarsat-BSNL combine has set up a local gateway in Ghaziabad at a cost of $8 million. BSNL is going to roll out satphone services in a phased manner across India over the next two years. This will enable communication during natural disasters and in reaching inaccessible places where cellular coverage is unavailable. However, BSNL offering ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment