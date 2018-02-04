Budget 2018 impact: Sebi gets more power to penalise stock exchanges

The Finance Bill 2018, in addition to proposing amendments to the direct and indirect tax laws, has proposed amendments to certain other laws, such as the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992, the Securities Contract Regulation Act, 1956 (SCRA), and the Depositories Act, 1996.

Highlights of the proposed amendments are: Amendments to the SCRA The government proposes to empower the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to levy penalties for matters, such as failure to furnish information, failure to redress investor’s grievances and failure to ...