Budget analysis: From Smriti Irani's positive comments to AAP's criticism

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under Smriti Irani had been at the forefront of building positive opinion about the Union Budget 2018-19. It had exhaustively studied social media data analytics from across the country on the Budget day.

On Wednesday, ministry officials shared the salient points of the Budget, particularly announcements related to women and farmers. The ministry also shared nuggets from its analysis on how the Aam Aadmi Party found more traction on the social media in its criticism of the Budget compared to the Congress party.

First Published: Tue, February 13 2018. 22:39 IST

