Budget, elections and consumer sentiments

It was an extraordinary week that ended last Sunday. The government presented its fourth budget -- its first after demonetisation. There was an expectation that the government would do something extraordinary either because of demonetisation or because of the four state elections that were due soon after the budget presentation. The week also saw two of the four states -- Punjab and Goa vote in keenly contested triangular assembly elections. The budget was arguably typically ordinary like most Modi government budgets have been so far. From the perspective of households, the budget ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?