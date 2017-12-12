Budget FY19: Time to reboot

Despite a fairly positive global economic environment, India’s economic growth declined in 2017. Without excessively high interest rates, demonetisation, and a badly structured goods and services tax (GST), growth could have been at least 1-1.5 per cent higher.

But two bold moves by the government – recapitalisation of banks and an ambitious road program – a ratings upgrade, and improvements in ease of business rankings have changed the mood. There are now nascent signs of recovery but how strong they are and whether the global environment will remain benign is ...