Budget may boost job creation, consumption

To encourage consumption, the Budget can be expected to increase liquidity

To encourage consumption, the Budget can be expected to increase liquidity

The Union Budget for 2017-18 will be distinctive in many ways. It will be for the first time that the Railway Budget will be merged with the Union Budget. Further breaking from tradition, the Union Budget will be presented a month in advance, on February 1. This being the mid-tenure Budget of the current government, it presents an opportunity to course-correct the economy, after the disruption caused by demonetisation. Therefore, one can expect proposals to give a boost to consumption, job creation and investment. To improve overall sentiment and encourage consumption, the Budget can ...

Vikas Vasal