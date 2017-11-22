Build on better Doing Business ranking

I have been urging the government to help create a better business environment to promote industrial growth, exports, foreign direct investment, and jobs. I regard this as the main requirement for high and sustained growth. Hence, I was delighted when I read that India has improved its Ease of Doing Business (EODB) ranking from 130 to 100 in just one year.

For this, credit must go to the present government for moving us quickly from the dismal rankings over the past decade. However, we should not gloat over our success. We should try to put India in the top 50 ranking soon. Given ...