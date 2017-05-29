Building museum, by the tweet

Anand Mahindra, chairman and managing director of Mahindra Group, is leveraging to develop the company’s automobile museum. On Monday, Mahindra tweeted a poster of Rajinikanth’s upcoming flick Kaala Karikaalan requesting the assistance of users in tracing the company’s Thar SUV that appeared in the poster. Sometime back, an auto rickshaw modified to look like the company’s popular Scorpio model had come to his notice on A company team had tracked down the auto driver, gifted him a Mahindra four-wheeler in exchange for his rickshaw, which would be displayed at the museum.