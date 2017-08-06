Bullish, but don't bet too much on it yet

The market zoomed past the Nifty 10,000 mark despite increasingly disturbing macro data and the index ended Friday above that level, despite some unloading from tired bulls. Valuations are optimistic to say the least, especially in the face of an open-ended disruption like the goods and services tax (GST) implementation. Globally, there are storm clouds hovering over the US, with President Donald Trump looking increasingly likely to be called out for “Russia-gate”. The Purchasing Managers’ Indices (PMI) for July hit multi-year lows in both the services and ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?