Business Standard

Business as usual

After 100 days of note ban, it is business as usual in some markets

Business Standard 

After 100 days of note ban, it is business as usual in some markets. In Mumbai, for instance, builders have once again started asking if part of the payment in a real estate transaction can be made in cash. The only difference is that if the good old rupee is in short supply, builders are ready to accept other currencies. Customers, meanwhile, are waiting for prices to drop.

