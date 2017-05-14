'Business as usual'

Noor-Ur-Rehman Barkati , imam of Kolkata’s Tipu Sultan Mosque, who had earlier refused to remove the red beacon atop his car saying he would do so only at the behest of the British government, has acquiesced, though he still feels there isn’t much point to it. After a few days everyone would be using it again, he said. Even central ministers won’t follow the government ban for too long and it would be business as usual in no time, he added.



Business Standard