Buzz over service rule change

are vigorously debating the chances of the government tweaking their service rules, again. The buzz is that the good old 9 am-to-6 pm office hours will be replaced by an 8 am-to-5 pm routine. There could be a sting in the tail. The government could revert to a six-day routine. While the did not make any reference to these in his Independence Day speech, his reference to “chalta hai” is being analysed carefully.

