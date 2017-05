Trust canny Indian cab drivers to take and as well as potential passengers for a ride at the same time. Many drivers in big cities sign up with both the ride-hailing services and use two mobile phones to hunt for the most lucrative rides. Passengers, on the other hand, are often seen waiting for drivers to turn up at the pick-up point. With and fighting to woo reliable drivers, it is easy to see why no action is taken against errant drivers when passengers are charged a minimum of Rs 50 as