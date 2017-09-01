Cabinet rejig: Faced with a talent crunch, Modi should merge ministries

This article first appeared in Business Standard on 6.8.2017. Business Standard is republishing this revised article with the Modi government all set to go in for a major Cabinet reshuffle and expansion this week. With the monsoon session of Parliament having ended about a fortnight ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now got down to the task of reshuffling his 72-member Council of Ministers. Never before in his tenure has the task of a ministerial reshuffle appeared more urgent. Three senior Cabinet ministers have left the government in the last few months and ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?