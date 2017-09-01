Cabinet rejig: Faced with a talent crunch, Modi should merge ministries

This article first appeared in Business Standard on 6.8.2017. Business Standard is republishing this revised article with the Modi government all set to go in for a major Cabinet reshuffle and expansion this week. With the monsoon session of Parliament having ended about a fortnight ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now got down to the task of reshuffling his 72-member Council of Ministers. Never before in his tenure has the task of a ministerial reshuffle appeared more urgent. Three senior Cabinet ministers have left the government in the last few months and ...