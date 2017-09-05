Cabinet reshuffle 2017: Change is the only constant

Media personnel frequenting Udyog Bhawan, which houses the commerce, heavy industries, MSME, textiles and steel ministries, were caught off guard on Tuesday after finding that a waiting room used by them had been converted overnight into an office space. Sunday’s had led to a flurry of activity. While new ministers have been shifting into their new offices along with their army of secretaries and advisors, they have also been moving furniture about, adding new carpets, curtains and nameplates. Among the more subtle reminders of life’s ever-changing nature was the sight of a visitor nearly tripping over framed photos of an outgoing minister placed unceremoniously against a wall in the corridor.