Cakes, balloons and Sensex

Business Standard 

While the Sensex closed 100 points down on Wednesday, this year’s stock market bull run has cheered not just stock market investors but also cake and balloon suppliers. 

For one, BSE celebrates almost every 1,000-point milestone for its benchmark index, the Sensex. 

The exchange typically invites market participants, students and media for a cake-cutting and balloon-popping ceremony. Tuesday was no different as the blue-chip company index closed above 34,000 for the first time. Incidentally, that was the fifth 1,000-point milestone for the Sensex in 2017. 
