JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Agenda 2018 marks new turn in energy
Business Standard

Calibrated celebrations: Sensex jumps 1000 points in 4 trading sessions

The fast-paced gains forced BSE to suspend the cake-cutting celebration it holds after the Sensex climbs a new 1,000-point milestone

Business Standard 

Bulls on Dalal Street are supercharged with the latest 1,000-point jump in the benchmark Sensex coming in just four trading sessions.

The fast-paced gains forced BSE, formerly Bombay Stock Exchange, to suspend the cake-cutting celebration it holds after the Sensex climbs a new 1,000-point milestone. Just last week, the exchange celebrated the index touching 35,000. “Now we will celebrate after the index touches 40,000,” said an official when asked if the exchange would have the celebration on Tuesday.

First Published: Tue, January 23 2018. 22:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements