Calling on the divine for Air India

Air India’s decision to offer only vegetarian food in domestic economy class has not gone down well with a large section of air passengers. While the national carrier said the move would help it cut costs and losses, many termed the decision elitist and said it reeked of class prejudice. Some even saw in it a conspiracy to foist vegetarianism on unsuspecting fliers. Industrialist Harsh Goenka offered a suggestion to the carrier: “Why not instead of safety instructions conduct Satyanarayan ki katha before take-off,” he tweeted. Another Twitter user said that after all this, passengers might be expected to “stand for the National Anthem before take-off”.