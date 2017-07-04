TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Calm troubled waters

China has often raised suspicion over its shared commitment with India to fighting terrorism

Business Standard 

With reference to the editorial, “Choose to negotiate” (July 4), China has often raised suspicion over its shared commitment with India to fighting terrorism by repeatedly exploiting legal loopholes in international agreements to protect terrorists operating from Pakistani soil. 

China has a notorious record of thwarting India’s attempts to get permanent membership of the UN Security Council and membership of international non-proliferation alliances such as the Nuclear Suppliers Group. It has always tried to play the devil’s advocate and blocked moves by India for membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation by insisting on simultaneous admission of Pakistan. Its indulgence in cross-border aggression is another example of muscle-flexing to intimidate India into recognising its supremacy.

However, it is imperative for both India and China to deepen their friendship and promote cooperation in various spheres in the larger interest of bilateral relations and for the cultural and economic development of both the civilisations. Difficult issues, particularly the border dispute, should not become an obstacle in the path of development or prevent either nation from becoming an anchor of world peace. 

As both the economies have embarked on a path of social and economic development improving people’s standard of living and enhancing trade relations are the primary objectives both the nations should achieve. It is time both sides calmed the troubled waters and steadily pushed forward the negotiation process to find a reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to all their differences.

                                                 Shreyans Jain   New Delhi 
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

