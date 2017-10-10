Can big media make it online?

In August this year, Disney announced it was moving out of Netflix when its deal with the streaming service expires in 2019. In the same year the $55.63-billion media giant will launch its own streaming service offering Marvel superheroes, Star Wars and other characters. Earlier this year, in April the $28.5-billion 21st Century Fox launched Fox Now, a streaming service that offers all its five networks — Fox, Fx, National Geographic, Fox Sports and Fox News. The news is that the Cartoon Network part of the $11.3-billion Turner Broadcasting will launch its own streaming service in ...