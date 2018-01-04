Can India offer power to all?

The India story, which predominantly reflects the way the economy is shaping up, is largely hinged to the power sector that is rapidly turning out to be the real-life force behind all developmental intents and initiatives.

An increasing population and accelerated economic growth have consequently led to a surge in the demand for power to support the country’s urbanisation and industrialisation programmes. India has had a worrisome past as far as its power sector is concerned: a track record marred by poor generation capability, missed capacity addition targets, inadequate and ...