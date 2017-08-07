Can India use sport to craft a different, more unified identity?

Last week, the Indian government and the Indian Olympic Association played the hint-nudge game over the country joining the list of host hopefuls for 2032 Olympics. Far-fetched though it sounds, it is a good time to look at the branding power games and sporting events hold out for countries looking to break into the power league Change through sport has a deeper, granular, effect and many countries are only just beginning to understand that sport as a development tool can ‘nation build’ at a much deeper level. While major sporting events drive macro-change, sport for ...