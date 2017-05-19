Can Mamata put aside her Left antipathy?

A few years ago, an Indian Statistical Institute professor had come up with an interesting analysis of the Bengali language: The word used the most is “naa” (no, negative). West Bengal’s bestselling political brand, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is one who could be using this word the most in the next few weeks, as the selection of an Opposition candidate for the election to the President of India is finalised. Banerjee is coasting on a high: Her party has swept the Darjeeling region in civic polls, the region that had eluded ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?