Can Mamata put aside her Left antipathy?

Things are different now - it is a matter of agreeing on a common candidate for the President

A few years ago, an Indian Statistical Institute professor had come up with an interesting analysis of the Bengali language: The word used the most is “naa” (no, negative). West Bengal’s bestselling political brand, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is one who could be using this word the most in the next few weeks, as the selection of an Opposition candidate for the election to the President of India is finalised. Banerjee is coasting on a high: Her party has swept the Darjeeling region in civic polls, the region that had eluded ...

Aditi Phadnis