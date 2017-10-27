Can Mr Modi lead a coalition?

Narendra Modi has had an extraordinary political career since he became chief minister of Gujarat in October 2001. He won three successive assembly elections there, with handsome majorities each time. He used to run the state in an uncompromising way — at one stage, it is believed, somewhat alienating the RSS also. But even as his stature grew he chose to maintain a low profile within the party right till the end of the summer of 2013. A few months later in September, he was chosen to lead the BJP in the general election of 2014. And a star was born, the likes of which ...