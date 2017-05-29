Can NCLAT cope with competition?

The winding up of the Competition Appellate Tribunal (Compat) has raised questions over the readiness of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), to which these appeals are to be transferred. According to the Finance Act, 2017, the functions of Compat are being shifted to the NCLAT. The move is expected to streamline India’s tribunal-based structure and increase its efficiency through consolidation. However, experts are doubtful of the NCLAT’s ability to handle this additional workload, alongside its responsibilities mandated under the Companies Act, ...

Sayan Ghosal & Veena Mani