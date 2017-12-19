Can Star and Disney tango?

Will Star India lose its quick-on-it feet, entrepreneurial culture? Or will the staid Disney India gain it? Will Star’s Asia president Uday Shankar be in charge or will it be Disney’s managing director Mahesh Samat? Those are the first few questions that the $55.13-billion The Walt Disney Company’s proposed acquisition of some of the businesses of the $28.5 billion 21st Century Fox raises.

The transaction, announced last week is valued at $66.1 billion. It will see the Rupert Murdoch-controlled Fox selling its movie studios, television production, regional sports ...