Can't beat them? Join them!

I know I am mall agnostic. I don’t like going to them because it seems to me there are too many people breathing the same stale air and talking far too loudly.

Being of a certain generation, I am also shocked by the display of affection in what most assume is an anonymous place. Is it normal for young couples to embrace in public? Indians? Who are these people when they’re at home? No wonder my children stopped accompanying me to malls because I had taken to gawking openly at strangers and the stranger goings on. If I needed to buy myself a pair of running shoes, or Ts, they ...