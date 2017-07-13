Can WLTF banks fill the void?

Healthy condition of banks is very essential for a well-oiled economy and strong economic growth. The Indian banking system has recently come under the spotlight due to a significantly high percentage of non-performing assets (NPAs). The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been assiduously working along with the government and banks to resolve the NPA problem. Recently, the RBI also identified 12 insolvent accounts, which are responsible for 25 per cent of the NPAs in the Indian banking system. The move is laudable as it will help banks focus their energies on specific accounts to ...