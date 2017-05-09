Careful what you tweet

TRENDING ON BS
Social media has its pitfalls. The latest to realise this was Bharatiya Janata Party National Vice-president Om Mathur. On Tuesday, this is what Mathur tweeted: “Good morning. Bharat Mata (India)’s problems haven’t reduced but it has such worthy sons who shine so bright that problems seem to disappear.” With this, Mathur also tweeted photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah. The BJP leader soon realised what his message might be interpreted as and deleted the tweet, but not before enterprising followers had saved the screenshot of the tweet.

