Social media has its pitfalls. The latest to realise this was Bharatiya Janata Party National Vice-president Om Mathur. On Tuesday, this is what Mathur tweeted: “Good morning. Bharat Mata (India)’s problems haven’t reduced but it has such worthy sons who shine so bright that problems seem to disappear.” With this, Mathur also tweeted photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah. The BJP leader soon realised what his message might be interpreted as and deleted the tweet, but not before enterprising followers had saved the screenshot of the tweet.
Careful what you tweet
Social media has its pitfalls
Business Standard May 9, 2017 Last Updated at 22:35 IST
http://mybs.in/2UVgJIL
Social media has its pitfalls. The latest to realise this was Bharatiya Janata Party National Vice-president Om Mathur. On Tuesday, this is what Mathur tweeted: “Good morning. Bharat Mata (India)’s problems haven’t reduced but it has such worthy sons who shine so bright that problems seem to disappear.” With this, Mathur also tweeted photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah. The BJP leader soon realised what his message might be interpreted as and deleted the tweet, but not before enterprising followers had saved the screenshot of the tweet.
- Pre-Book QLED TV & get Galaxy S8+
- Cover from Natural Calamities. Buy Home Insurance
- Open a demat account with Sharekhan & learn online trading.
- Super Saver Health Insurance For Your Family
- Cover from Earthquake & Floods. Buy Home Insurance
- New to investing in shares?
- Get a Forex Card at 0 Currency Conversion Charges.
- Rs 2 lakh health coverage @ Rs 8* per day
- New to the Stock Market? Take your FirstStep
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU