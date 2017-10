With gold prices topping the Rs 31,000-mark, triggered by festive buying, here ishow Harsh Goenka purportedly appeased his wife. The industrialist gave her a“24-carat” necklace, except that the ornament was of the salad kind. In a tweet with a photo of a gift-wrapped necklace, Goenka said, “On the auspicious #dhanteras day, gave my wife what she always wanted — a 24 carrot necklace”.