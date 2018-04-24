Carry on, Wendy

“If you offend me by saying something nasty about my religion, I will kill you.” “If you offend me by saying something nasty about my religion, I will engage you in a debate.” Some faithful offer you the first option. Hindus offer you the second option, even the most rabid of them.

Or used to. This prevents the critiquing of some religions while encouraging an overdose of the analysis of Hinduism. But not everyone who shows off his knowledge of “Hinduism” understands the spirit of its core philosophy, which rejects the notion of any belief ...