Case of the missing flowerpots

The IT corridor of Hyderabad saw an expensive makeover for the three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit in November. Green vertical gardens and animal-themed flowerpots were placed on the footpath to welcome US President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor, Ivanka Trump (pictured), and other delegates from across the world. A fortnight later, the Kondapur-Gachibowli stretch seems to have returned to its original condition, with many flowerpots and vertical gardens conspicuous by their absence. Some of them have been stolen; many others have been removed so that they are not stolen. The city police has formed a special team to nab the culprits; it is also scanning CCTV footage to get to the bottom of the mystery.

