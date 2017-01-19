'Cashless' MFIs

There have been conflicting views and data pointers on how demonetisation has affected economic activity in the country, but one possible way of gauging the impact on those who are at the bottom of the pyramid is to look at what has happened to the microfinance sector. Microfinance institutions (MFIs) provide small unsecured loans to economically active yet poor women. The key to survival and growth of MFIs lies in inculcating among borrowers the discipline of regular repayment of instalments. However, note ban has disrupted this process: From November till mid-December, collection ...