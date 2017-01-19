'Cashless' MFIs

There have been conflicting views and data pointers on how demonetisation has affected economic activity in the country, but one possible way of gauging the impact on those who are at the bottom of the pyramid is to look at what has happened to the microfinance sector. Microfinance institutions (MFIs) provide small unsecured loans to economically active yet poor women. The key to survival and growth of MFIs lies in inculcating among borrowers the discipline of regular repayment of instalments. However, note ban has disrupted this process: From November till mid-December, collection ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?