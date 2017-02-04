TRENDING ON BS
CAT raps Akali govt in Punjab for 'arbitrary transfer' of bureaucrats

The rap for the Badal government comes on the eve of the crucial Assembly elections in the state

Business Standard 

In a blow to the Shiromani Akali Dal-headed government in Punjab, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has criticised it for its arbitrary transfer of senior bureaucrats. Himmat Singh, a 1980 batch IAS officer was on the pay scale of chief secretary to the state government in 2013 when the Akalis returned to power. As soon as the Badals were in the saddle, they issued an order posting Singh as member secretary, State Women Commission, a joint secretary-level post, denying him a post "equivalent to the status and responsibility to the post of chief secretary". At the time, time Singh was the senior-most officer of the Punjab cadre. Moreover, the Punjab State Women Commission Act states that the post should be filled preferably by a woman IAS officer. In its order dated January 24, 2017, the CAT quashed the order and observed that posting Singh in the Women's Commission was done "without application of mind" and also directed the government to issue a posting order commensurate to his seniority. The rap for the Badal government comes on the eve of the crucial Assembly elections in the state.

