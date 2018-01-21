Catch me if you can: Telangana Police to enumerate criminals in survey

The Telangana police has found a unique way of identifying repeat offenders and nabbing them. Officials from the police force have been visiting the houses of repeat offenders and geo-tagging them and areas from where they usually operate.

This comprehensive exercise, the Sakala Nerasthula Samagra Survey, will bring criminals in Telangana who have a record of breaking the law in the last 10 years under a common database. A 360-degree profile of repeat offenders once prepared will be uploaded onto the crime data analytics unit of the police mobile app. While the police hopes this will help catch offenders quickly, civil liberty activists feel the police would be branding a man as criminal for life.