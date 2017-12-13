Catching up with sexual harassment

So #MeToo has finally cost a politician a US Senate election.

Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for the Alabama Senate seat, lost narrowly following appalling revelations of stalking and assaulting teenage girls. So far, the spontaneously revelatory campaign has taken its toll on senior politicians, star journalists, and artistes of all political shades. Wonder why corporate America remains an oasis of calm as far as sexual harassment is concerned? And by extension, what’s going on in corporations in India — a world-renowned centre of entrenched misogyny to which ...