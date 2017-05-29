Cattle politics: The new rules on animal slaughter are absurd

The move is draconian for several reasons.

The move is draconian for several reasons.

The Union environment ministry’s notification on Friday, banning the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter, is draconian and arbitrary. It will undermine the functioning of markets and is likely to lead to adverse results on almost all counts — be it the quality of life of the animals concerned, farmers, traders, or consumers, who can expect to pay more for every related product, from milk to meat. The changes are part of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017, and are being framed under the Prevention of ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment