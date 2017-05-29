Cattle politics: The new rules on animal slaughter are absurd

The Union environment ministry’s notification on Friday, banning the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter, is draconian and arbitrary. It will undermine the functioning of markets and is likely to lead to adverse results on almost all counts — be it the quality of life of the animals concerned, farmers, traders, or consumers, who can expect to pay more for every related product, from milk to meat. The changes are part of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017, and are being framed under the Prevention of ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?